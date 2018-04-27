Live Nation offering $20 tickets for concerts in metro Detroit
It's in honor of National Concert Week!
April 27, 2018
(WYCD) In honor of National Concert Week, Live Nation is offering insane discounts on concert tickets.
Metro Detroiters can go see artists and bands like Shania Twain, Brad Paisley, Zac Brown Band and more for just $20.
From Monday, April 30 to Tuesday, May 8 Live Nation will offer discounted tickets through its website and app for $20 tickets.
The following shows will offer a limited amount of $20 tickets:
- May 20 – Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train at Little Caesars Arena
- June 8 – Poison and Cheap Trick at DTE Energy Music Theatre
- June 8 – Jackson Browne at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
- June 9 – Primus at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
- June 12 – Thirty Seconds To Mars at DTE Energy Music Theatre
- June 15 - Shania Twain at Little Caesars Arena
- June 17 - Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton at DTE Energy Music Theatre
- June 26 - Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers at DTE Energy Musice Theatre
- June 28 – Brad Paisley at DTE Energy Music Theatre
- June 29 – Paramore at DTE Energy Music Theatre
- June 30 – YES at Fox Theatre
- July 1 – Ray LaMontagne at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- July 6 – STYX and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts at DTE Energy Music Theatre
- July 7 – David Blaine at Fox Theatre
- July 7 – Arcade Fire at DTE Energy Music Theatre
- July 9 – Lindsey Stirling and Evanescence at DTE Energy Music Theatre
- July 13 – Weezer and Pixies at DTE Energy Music Theatre
- July 14 - Zac Brown Band with OneRepublic at Comerica Park
- July 18 – Kesha and Macklemore at DTE Energy Music Theatre
- July 19 – The Beach Boys at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
- July 20 – Ms. Lauryn Hill at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
- July 25 - Chris Brown at DTE Energy Music Theatre
- July 28 – Jim Gaffigan at DTE Energy Music Theatre
- July 28 – Jason Mraz at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- July 31 – Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers at DTE Energy Music Theatre
- August 2 - Charlie Puth with Hailee Steinfeld at DTE Energy Music Theatre
- August 4 – Shakira at Little Caesars Arena
- August 12 – Chicago and REO Speedwagon at DTE Energy Music Theatre
- August 16 – G-Eazy and Lil Uzi Vert at DTE Energy Music Theatre
- August 17 - I Love the 90s Tour featuring Salt-n-Pepa, Montell Jordan, Kid ‘n Play & more at DTE Energy Music Theatre
- September 11 – 5 Seconds of Summer at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- September 15 – Pentatonix at DTE Energy Music Theatre
- October 5 – Kevin Hart at Little Caesars Arena
- November 7 – Josh Groban at Little Caesars Arena