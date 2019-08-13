'Loch Ness Monster' Spotted By Fan Watching Live Stream From 6,000 Miles Away

A man sitting at home in Hong Kong claims to have spotted the Loch Ness Monster while watching a live stream of the infamous Scottish body of water.

Tuned in to the official webcam from 6,000 miles away, Michael Yuen told the Mirror he noticed an "unknown object coming out of Urquhart Bay."

According to Yuen, "Nessie" spent about three minutes swimming and creating ripples before disappearing behind a tree.

Gary Campbell, who runs the Loch Ness Monster sighting registry, notes that Yuen is the first he knows of from Hong Kong to make a report, joining 13 others who have informed the page of their findings this year.