Lonely 6-Year-Old Calls 911 Looking For A Friend, Finds One In Officer

A young boy learned a lesson about the 911 system and gained a new friend in the process.

Tallahassee Police say the boy called 911 without his mom knowing, CBS 17 reports.

According to police, the boy asked the responding officer to be his friend because he was lonely.

Officer Joe White obliged, but took the time to explain to the young boy the importance of 911 and when it's supposed to be used.

The officer and the boy took a photo together. The boy received a stuffed animal and got to sit in the patrol car. How cool is that?