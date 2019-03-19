Lori Loughlin's Daughter Reportedly Didn't Fill Out USC Application

(99.5 WYCD) -- Not only did Lori Loughlin's daughter get preferential treatment to enter USC, Olivia Jade probably didn't even fill out the college application.

According to court documents released by The Atlantic, the man who's being accused of leading the college entrance scandal, William "Rick" Singer, may have helped Olivia filling out the boxes.

Court papers say Loughlin approached Singer for help because she did not want her daughter's application to look suspicious. Singer allegedly got an employee to complete Olivia's paperwork.

If true, it would mean that the YouTube star didn’t lift much of a finger to get herself into USC.

This isn’t the first time that Giannulli’s commitment to academia has been called into question. She previously apologized to fans after releasing a video on her channel in which she said she didn’t really want to be at college for more than parties and game days. She joked in a 2018 video that her high school classmates may not recognize her since she was “literally never at school.” She also joked in an interview that came out days before the college admissions scandal broke in which she joyfully recalled giving out admissions advice.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli have been accused of paying money to get help get their daughters into USC.