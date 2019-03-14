Lori Loughlin's 'Full House' Character Aunt Becky Took Part In A School Scam

(99.5 WYCD) -- Life imitates art if you have the life of Lori Loughlin and took part in the artistry that was "Full House."

Loughlin was taken into FBI custody in Los Angeles Wednesday and released on $1 million bond as part of the investigation into a massive college admissions scam. Fans now are making the connection between this real-life scandal and one that Loughlin's "Full House" character, Aunt Becky, was involved in.

In the 1993 episode "Be True to Your Preschool," Aunt Becky and Uncle Jesse, played by John Stamos, worry that their twin boys won't get into a prestigious preschool. On the show, Jesse admits to having "embellished" a bit so their toddler twins, Nicky and Alex, can get accepted to an elite preschool, Bouton Hall.

It turns out Jesse straight-up lied on the application, saying he's an ambassador, the kids can speak multiple languages, and they are already proficient on the bassoon. A horrified Becky tells the admissions director the truth and the audience erupts in awwwwws.

Video of Be True To Your Pre-School

This flashback was brought to light by social media users who spent the hours after the news came out creating memes making light of the far-reaching federal indictment.

When you gotta break aunt Becky out of jail. pic.twitter.com/ouwPjstDnV — Travon Free (@Travon) March 12, 2019

this is where aunt Becky gets all this from pic.twitter.com/QwNDxzcDkz — jaques ✵ (@womarvels) March 12, 2019

Ah, Aunt Becky, how the tables have turned. pic.twitter.com/kohi5bpp5w — Michael Anthony Adams (@MichaelAdams317) March 12, 2019

It was revealed on Tuesday that Loughlin and her husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, stand accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so their daughters could gain admission to the University of Southern California. They also allegedly lied about the girls' athletic abilities, saying they participated in crew in order to be admitted as recruits.

The only way this ordeal should end is with Uncle Jesse himself appearing in front of the judge and pleading, "Have mercy!"