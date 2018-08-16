Luke & Caroline Bryan Riding an Inflatable Shark is the Funniest Thing You'll See All Day

(WYCD) - Summer may be winding down but there's still plenty of fun to be had -- Just ask Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline.

The two made a makeshift slip n slide for their son Tate's eighth birthday celebration, complete with a shark-shaped raft.

Naturally, they both went on said slip n slide -- And of course the results were hysterical.

Not to worry, Luke and Caroline were unharmed. In fact, they can be seen laughing hysterically at the end of their run.