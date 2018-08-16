Luke & Caroline Bryan Riding an Inflatable Shark is the Funniest Thing You'll See All Day
August 16, 2018
(WYCD) - Summer may be winding down but there's still plenty of fun to be had -- Just ask Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline.
The two made a makeshift slip n slide for their son Tate's eighth birthday celebration, complete with a shark-shaped raft.
Naturally, they both went on said slip n slide -- And of course the results were hysterical.
That dorsal fin went into places it never should go. Ever! -- #tateturns8 #socountryithurts @lukebryan @framigosperfecto
Not to worry, Luke and Caroline were unharmed. In fact, they can be seen laughing hysterically at the end of their run.