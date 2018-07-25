Luke Bryan and His Family Ran Out of Gas, and the Video Is Hilarious

(WYCD) - Country music superstar Luke Bryan and his family had a 'fun' family experience over the weekend.

Luke Bryan, his wife Caroline, and their boys were on a road trip when someone forgot to fill the tank and they ran out of gas. Never one to miss the opportunity to make the best of a bad situation, Luke took to Instagram with a video.

"Anyone wanna explain what just happened?" Bryan says dryly, as his two sons and nephew helpfully inform viewers that the car is out of gas.

Well, again, someone didn't fill the tank. But that's not all. Bryan's sons get into a tiff over the pronunciation of the word "railroad" and punch each other until Bryan hollers at them to knock it off.

Meanwhile, the sole gal in the car, wife/mom Caroline, merely rolls her eyes (her share of the video on her own account included the comment "I told him to get gas. Now we're stuck on the side of a road in the middle of July. Thanks Dad," and the amusing location "No-gas can").

If this doesn't convince you that stars are just like the rest of us — nothing will!