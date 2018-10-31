Dreamstime

Luke Bryan Bought Jon Pardi An Insane Gift For Playing On The What Makes You Country Tour

Luke Bryan and friends just wrapped up his What Makes You Country tour last weekend in Detroit, and the end-of-tour gift for Jon Pardi?

We aren't joking. Luke bought Jon a bulldozer!

#YouMightBeARedneckIf

