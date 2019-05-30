Luke Bryan Bringing His 2019 Farm Tour To This Small Michigan Town

By Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) -- Before playing at Ford Field in Detroit in October, Luke Bryan will bring his 2019 Farm Tour to a small town near Kalamazoo, Mich.

His eleventh consecutive Farm Tour will be played in the harvest fields of six never-before played locations from September 26 to October 5 where Bryan will set up stages in the fields of local farmers.

Bryan will play at Stafford Farms in Richland, Mich on Sept. 27. It's located northeast of Kalamazoo.

His support acts have not yet been announced, but his annual Farm Tour generally features opening sets from some of country music's most up-and-coming artists.

"The idea behind this tour is to bring full production concerts to small towns that would not see larger scale shows,” Bryan said in a release. “Growing up in rural Georgia we had to drive to larger cities to see concerts. It is so exciting to watch each of these shows being built like a small city in itself in the empty pasture land of these farms. We can feel the pride from the people in these towns as well as the farmers and it takes everyone coming together to pull them off.”

Bryan traditionally gives back to farmers during his annual Farm Tours by awarding college scholarships to students from farming families who are attending a local college or university near his tour stops. The country superstar has awarded more than 50 scholarships since launching the Farm Tour in 2009, and the annual shows have drawn more than 100,000 fans.

Tickets go on sale June 6 and start at $56 advance or $70 at the gate. Parking begins at 2 p.m. with the show starting at 6 p.m. For more information, click here.