Luke Bryan Returns To Detroit's Ford Field This October!

(99.5 WYCD) -- Four-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan is once again returning to Detroit's Ford Field this October!

The "Sunset Repeat Tour" is coming to the home of the Detroit Lions on Friday, Oct. 25.

Bryan will be joined by special guests Cole Swindell, Jon Langston, and DJ Rock.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

A special WYCD pre-sale will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 16. Stay tuned for additional details.

It's sort of become a tradition for Bryan to play at Ford Field before Halloween. He's previously closed out his 2018, 2016 and 2015 tours at the venue.