Luke Bryan Is A Matchmaker For A Couple Who Got Engaged At His Show

(WCYD) - Luke Bryan helped one couple make the memory of a lifetime at his concert on Aug. 19.

Bryan was performing at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., when he invited a couple onstage for a very special moment.

Erin Adams was in the audience with her boyfriend, Will Brickwedel, when he got down on one knee and started to propose, and when Bryan spotted the moment taking place, he invited the couple to the stage, yielding the mic so they could have their special moment in front of everyone.