Luke Bryan Is Now Rocking A Mustache

Let the pranks begin!

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline celebrate the days leading up to Christmas with '12 Days of Prankmas' and Luke started off a little too strong!

He shaved his beautiful, scruffy beard into a much less appealing MUSTACHE!!!

Yikes, Luke.

Actually, you know what, good for you. It feels good to rock the ‘stache and creep out your significant other. Fellas, you know what I’m talking about.