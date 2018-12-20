Luke Bryan Is Now Rocking A Mustache
Are you a fan?
December 20, 2018
(99.5 WYCD) -- Let the pranks begin!
Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline celebrate the days leading up to Christmas with '12 Days of Prankmas' and Luke started off a little too strong!
He shaved his beautiful, scruffy beard into a much less appealing MUSTACHE!!!
This fool...he’s been sick...but decided to jump in on the 12 Days of Pranksmas. He got me... #stache #12daysofpranksmas #stillhot
Yikes, Luke.
Actually, you know what, good for you. It feels good to rock the ‘stache and creep out your significant other. Fellas, you know what I’m talking about.