Luke Bryan Opens His New Bar With A Free Concert For 30,000 People

(99.5 WYCD) - Luke Bryan took over Nashville on Monday and performed a free concert for 30,000 fans to celebrate the grand opening of his new bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink.

Luke was joined by his wife, Caroline as they cut a camouflage ribbon to mark the official opening of the bar.

To kick the evening off, Luke put on an acoustic performance of his 21st career No. 1, “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” at a press event before the big show.

Prior to Luke taking the stage for his 90 minute set, DJ Rock, Chelsea Field and Jon Langston opened up.

Luke’s set included many of his #1 hits and a guest appearance from Ryan Hurd on “Sunrise, Sunburn Sunset,” who was one of the co-writers of the single.

Additionally, Cole Swindell made a surprise appearance and performed his No. 1 hit, “Ain’t Worth The Whiskey.”

Check out some of the social media posts below!