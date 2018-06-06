Luke Bryan Reveals Celebrity Crush

Billboard talked Luke Bryan into playing a game of "Fishing for Answers" during his magazine photo shoot revealing who his favorite celebrity crush was, what he collected as a kid, what the first concert he ever attended was and much more!

The first question Bryan pulled is what is his favorite cocktail, which is. vodka with ruby red grapefruit juice. He also divulges that his first ever celebrity crush was Madonna, he collected Bassmaster magazines as a kid and his first concert was Jerry Lee Lewis and T.G. Sheppard.

When he pulled out the "What makes you country" question, he proudly responded, "Where I was born, my upbringing, my values, my mom and dad, my accent and that's only .1 percent."

But hands down the best question was how many times does he sing 'shake it for me' in his smash hit, "Country Girl Shake It For Me."

Bryan had no idea, so he guessed. He started with 15, but that was wrong. He went up to 20 and got another no. Then he upped it to 30 and somebody finally shouted out 42.

You can watch the full video below to learn much more from Luke Bryan, and to watch his hilarious impression of Blake Shelton.