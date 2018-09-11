Luke Bryan Starts His Own Record Label, Signs Jon Langston

(99.5 WYCD) - Luke Bryan has started his own record label called 32 Bridge Entertainment and the first artist he's signed is Jon Langston.

“The ability to start a record label thru my record label is such a dream come true for me. It allows me to see an artist like Jon Langston, trust my heart and sign him,” explains Luke Bryan. “I’ve been watching Jon and hearing about his fan following for some time. More important is that he is in it for the right reasons—he loves making music, he loves the fans and he’s out there working his tail off. I want him to blaze his own trail but if he’s having a bad day or he doesn’t know how an angle of the business works, I want to be there to give him advice or just go fishing.”

Langston recently released his debut single “When It Comes To Loving You,” which was co-written with Dan Isbell and produced by Jody Stevens.

“Spending the past four years on the road and seeing fans show up night after night singing along to every song has been such an amazing time,” shares Jon Langston. “Now joining the EMI Nashville team and UMG Nashville family is another honor that I’m so thankful for. Luke has been such a great role model on so many different aspects of this business. I will forever be grateful. Getting the opportunity to do this on another level is something I will work hard at and won’t take for granted! Let’s Go!!!”

In 2013, Langston released “Forever Girl” on YouTube, the first song he ever wrote by himself. That release kicked off his music career which has culminated in 15 sold out shows this year and 160 million career streams.

Currently on his first headline tour, Prob’ly In A Bar Tour, which will run through the end of the year, Langston will also be a guest on Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour 2018.