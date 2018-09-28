Luke Bryan's Farm Tour Double As Songwriting Time

Luke Bryan's Farm Tour is more than just an all-star good time, it's also an opportunity for the singer to get some serious songwriting done with his musical touring buddies.

In the ten years of Farm Tour history, Bryan has been joined by Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, and Ben Hayslip the songwriting trio also known as The Peach Pickers (an homage to their mutual Georgia roots) on his bus for some songwriting sessions on the road.

"We really hole up on the bus and try to write songs." Bryan tells Taste of Country. "The vibe and the inspiration from being in the small towns, through the years we wrote 'Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day' out on Farm Tour. We wrote 'Dirt Road Diary.'" Bryan says that the opportunity to multitask has evolved into a standing tradition on the tour.

"So we've had some really amazing success through the years writing out on Farm Tour... It's really something that through the years has become a tradition of ours to sit on the bus and try to write some songs and get a little inspired by being out there."

Bryan's 10th annual Farm Tour launches Sept. 27 and comes to a close Oct. 6. The tour features Bryan's musical compadres Chase Rice, Jon Langston and DJ Rock on the trek in addition to the Peach Pickers.