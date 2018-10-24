Devastating Photos Show Luke Bryan's Mother's Home Destroyed By Hurricane Michael

By Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) -- Luke Bryan's mother's house was not saved from Hurricane Michael, a Category 4 hurricane that hit the Florida panhandle on Oct. 10.

Photos (below) show LeClaire Bryan walking in rubble and ruined possessions outside of her Mexico Beach, Fla., home as well as inside. Captions beneath the Getty images allege that her home was "severely damaged" by the storm.

The pictures were taken on Friday (Oct. 19).

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Bryan has not spoken out about the damage to his mother's home, but asked for prayers as the deadly Category 4 hurricane approached earlier this month.

"Pray for my people," he said in a tweet on Oct. 10. "So many dear people I know are being affected. My mother and so many friends live in Mexico Beach."