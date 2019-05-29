Are You Ready For A Luke Combs x Crocs Collab? [IMAGE]

(99.5 WYCD) -- Luke Combs is about to drop the most fashionable shoe this summer thanks to Crocs.

Yes, Crocs.

Combs is with teaming up with the shoe brand for an exclusive slip-on that will be available at this year's CMA Fest. Look at these beauties:

Combs seems to be a big fan of Crocs. In January, he shared a photo on Twitter of him donning the yellow Post Malone Crocs in the studio.

You’ll need to head to the Crocs website and sign up in order to find out where you can snag a pair.