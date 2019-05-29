Are You Ready For A Luke Combs x Crocs Collab? [IMAGE]
May 29, 2019
(99.5 WYCD) -- Luke Combs is about to drop the most fashionable shoe this summer thanks to Crocs.
Yes, Crocs.
Combs is with teaming up with the shoe brand for an exclusive slip-on that will be available at this year's CMA Fest. Look at these beauties:
not a want but a NEED @lukecombs @Crocs pic.twitter.com/2MxjGZvMJR— Chloe (@chlo_malloy) May 29, 2019
Combs seems to be a big fan of Crocs. In January, he shared a photo on Twitter of him donning the yellow Post Malone Crocs in the studio.
.@PostMalone I’m in the studio, in style. @Crocs pic.twitter.com/oBtursrucD— Luke Combs -- (@lukecombs) January 12, 2019
You’ll need to head to the Crocs website and sign up in order to find out where you can snag a pair.