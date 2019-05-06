Luke Combs And Fiancée Nicole Hocking Are Officially 'Puppy Parents'

(99.5 WYCD) -- Luke Combs and his fiancée Nicole Hocking are new 'parents' of an adopted black puppy named Jojo.

Tennessee's Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue revealed the couple's happy news in a Facebook post on Wednesday (May 1).

“We are SO happy for little Jojo who went home today with Country Music’s own Luke Combs and his beautiful fiancée, Nicole,” wrote the Tennessee-based nonprofit organization where the pup had been staying.

"Jojo was instantaneously drawn to Luke and looked him deep in the eyes as if to say, 'Where have you been all my life?' What a happy ending for a little country dog brought into our rescue. Can't wait to see his pictures on the tour bus!" the rescue continues.

After taking home Jojo, Hocking, 26, shared two sweet photos with their newest addition to Instagram.

The first featured her outside, beaming alongside the pup, while the second captured Combs adorably preparing to bring his new companion home.

“WELCOME TO THE FAMILY, JOJO ----MY HEART IS SO FULL!!! (swipe for the cutest photo you’ll ever see of Luke going to pick him up)” she captioned the photos.

The new addition to their family follows their engagement announcement five months ago.

The rising country star is currently on his Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour, which will make a stop at DTE Energy Music Theatre on May 30.