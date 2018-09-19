Luke Combs' Family Isn't Impressed with His Fame

(99.5 WYCD) - Every star will tell you the best ego check in the world is hanging out with their family. They don't care who you are, except when you're passing out concert tickets or buying them an expensive Christmas gift. Then you're swell.

It's something Luke Combs has noticed, and he's okay with it.

"It's no different than when I went home five or six years ago," Combs told The Boot. "I visited my grandma [and] she still watches her soap opera every day at noon. I came in and she was like, 'Well, what do you want for dinner? Do you want Chinese food or burgers?' It was the same as when I was living there playing open mic nights. They treat me no differently."

He says it's actually good to go back and be just another family member at the Thanksgiving table.

"I try not to talk about music. If it comes up, fine, but most of the time we just hang out and around the new little cousins and stuff," Combs said.

Combs already has a busy 2019 ahead of him, too: Twenty-three of his 28 scheduled Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour stops have already sold out. The trek is scheduled to begin at the end of January, with Lanco and Jameson Rodgers opening.