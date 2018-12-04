Luke Combs' Next Single Is 'For The Fans'

(99.5 WYCD) -- If listening to Luke Combs' latest single, "Beautiful Crazy" makes you feel as though you've heard it before, it's because you probably have.

Combs posted a video to his Facebook of him performing an acoustic version of the song back in 2016. Fans LOVED it. So much so that it got over three million views!!! If you've been to a Luke show, you also know the song has long been a part of his live sets.

Obviously a fan favorite, Luke said the release of this song as his next single is "for the fans."