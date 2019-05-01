Luke Combs Is Latest Artist To Oppose Lil Nas X’s 'Old Town Road'

(99.5 WYCD) -- One of country music's biggest stars does not seem to be a fan of one of 2019's hottest songs.

At last weekend's Stagecoach Festival in California, one of the major stories should have been Luke Combs. Combs has been riding high after releasing five straight No. 1 singles to start his career and selling out arenas across the country.

But instead, the focus at Stagecoach was Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus who showed up for a one song performance of “Old Town Road.”

In a pre-Stagecoach interview with the Los Angeles Times, Combs became the second major mainstream country artist to question the quality and viability of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” and not because of the ethnicity of the entertainer, but from the complete lack of substance of quality the track includes. Combs also feels like the song could be lampooning country culture as opposed to promoting it.

“Yeah, it’s pretty catchy,” Combs told the LA Times. “But I feel there’s a little bit of sarcasm there I don’t necessarily appreciate. I feel like I’m being poked fun at a bit. Country music is near and dear to my heart, and one of the things that’s most important to me is that the music should be taken seriously.”

Combs is not the only one who has spoken about the track. In early April, the Brothers Osborne also severely questioned the track, both in quality and how it was taking away precious attention from more worthy artists.

“There are tons of girls just waiting for the moment, waiting in line, writing the right songs, showing up everyday to the writing room, sometimes doing two or three or four writes a day,” John Osborne said. “They’ve been in Nashville for over 10 years. There’s a girl in Nashville right now called Hailey Whitters who’s incredible. You go check her music out and you’re like, ‘Come on, we need to get this girl propped up.’ Then this dude decides to put out a song with kinda quasi-country lyrics, about movies or some bulls--t."

“Let’s turn the focus away from that,” John Osborne continued. “Don’t create controversy and expect that to give you a hall pass. We need great songs. Go listen to Kris Kristofferson, and then go listen to that song, and if you tell me they have anything to do with each other, then I will quit.”

We spoke to @brothersosborne about their performance with @MarenMorris and define what country music means to them at the #ACMawards. pic.twitter.com/4N4hgI8Wu1 — billboard (@billboard) April 8, 2019

The Country Trap song which exploded on social media, landed on the Country Charts briefly last month before it was ultimately removed for not exhibiting enough elements to be included. That has sparked a debate about the classification of the song, and has encouraged some Country artists to embrace Lil Nas X. Cyrus has been featured on a remix, and Jake Owen has also recently revealed that he has worked on collaboration with Lil Nas X.

Lil Nas X's “Old Town Road” has now been No.1 for four straight weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.