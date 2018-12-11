Luke Combs To Play DTE Energy Music Theatre In 2019

(99.5 WYCD) -- Luke Combs is taking his show outdoors. The CMA New Artist of the Year will be playing at DTE Energy Music Theatre on May 30, as part of his 2019 Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour.

“It’s gonna be hot, it’s gonna be sweaty, it’s gonna be fun,” Luke told fans in a video announcing the amphitheater dates. “New songs, new music, all coming this year. Can’t wait to see you guys on the road. Love you guys.”

Joining Luke on the newly announced dates are “On My Way To You” singer Cody Johnson and songwriter Ray Fulcher, who had a hand in co-writing several of Luke’s biggest hits so far.

From 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13, fans can get their tickets early through the radio presale via Ticketmaster. Use password: LCWYCD

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.

Additionally, Luke has already announced plans for another album in 2019. He’ll also attend the 2019 Grammy Awards with a nomination in the all-genre Best New Artist category.