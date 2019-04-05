Lunchables Is Unleashing Brunchables. Yes, For Real.

(99.5 WYCD) -- Move over, lunchables. Now folks can wake up to "brunchables!"

Lunchables, the brand known for providing quick and easy lunch packages, is ushering in a new era of breakfast with the launch of "Brunchables."

The new Brunchables let kids (and adults) build their own breakfast sandwiches complete with ingredients like ready-to-eat bacon strips, cheese and breakfast flat breads. A mini blueberry muffin is also included to top things off.

“Lunchables always likes to excite adults and kids alike with options that bring mixed-up fun to lunchtime, and we wanted to extend that mission to breakfast,” said Zach Meyers, director of marketing, Kraft Heinz. “For years we’ve seen fans ask whether or not Lunchables would create a breakfast version. We’re excited to finally unveil Brunchables, an exciting new choice at breakfast that helps start kids’ days off right.”

The Brunchables hit select stores in April.

This new offering comes in three varieties: Bacon & Cheese, Breakfast Ham & Cheese and Breakfast Sausage & Cheese.

No, sadly, they don’t include with a foil-covered plastic cup of mimosa.

Fans can soon find Brunchables at select retailers nationwide. They will sell for about $1.99 a pack.