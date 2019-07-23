Macy's Pulls 'Mom Jeans' Plates After 'Fat Shaming' Criticism

(99.5 WYCD) -- Macy’s may have bitten off more than it could chew.

The retail giant removed a line of plates from its stores after critics accused the retailer of "fat shaming" and "casually promoting eating disorders."

The plates featured a diagram ranking portion sizes as either "skinny jeans," "favorite jeans" or "mom jeans."

It was writer Alie Ward that got the store's attention. Ward tweeted a picture of the plates and said she wants them "banned in all 50 states."

Hi, Alie — we appreciate you sharing this with us and agree that we missed the mark on this product. It will be removed from all STORY at Macy's locations. — Macy's (@Macys) July 22, 2019

The $9.50 plates, made by the Pourtions brand, were being sold at Macy's in-store retail space called STORY. On its website, Pourtions describes its collections as "a humorous + healthy way to watch what you eat + drink."

Macy's responded a few hours later on Twitter and said it agreed they "missed the mark on this product. It will be removed from all STORY at Macy's locations."

When talking to BuzzFeed News about this issue, Ward said "my call for a nationwide 'ban' was hyperbolic; but I do think that anyone who casually sees these can experience body shame and I think it sends a really warped message to women specifically about starvation — as well as having no grasp on portion sized and healthy eating choices."