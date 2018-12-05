Make A Difference During Our St. Jude Radiothon!

99.5 WYCD listeners opened their hearts to the children of St. Jude to the tune of over $500,000 last year.

We are hoping to exceed that total this year.

Join us from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6 for our St. Jude Country Cares Radiothon Live from Art Van Furniture in Canton at 41661 Ford Road.

We are once again honoring Linda Lee with a concert and a "This Shirt Saves Lives" T-Shirt.

You've seen artists like Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Jake Owen, and so many more wearing This Shirt. When you become a St. Jude Partner In Hope, you'll receive a free Cancer Warrior "This Shirt Saves Lives" T-Shirt in honor of Linda and our mission for the children.

Two easy ways to become a 99.5 Partner in Hope:

Call: 1-800‐374‐4995

Donate online