Make The Most Of Tax Day 2018 With These Discounts And Freebies
April 17, 2018
(WYCD) Tax Day 2018 is here.
We hope that you’ve figured out how to file taxes—and that you’re getting the biggest tax refund possible.
But no matter whether you’re cutting a check to Uncle Sam or expecting a big refund—or even filing for an tax extension for now—everyone can take advantage of Tax Day freebies and deals available on Tuesday, April 17.
Here are some of the best deals you can take advantage of:
- Applebee’s: The chain’s $1 margarita deal continues through April 30, so you can enjoy a Dollarita for Tax Day!
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: The day after Tax Day is the chain’s Free Pizookie Day. Get a free Pizookie with a minimum $9.95 food purchase Wednesday.
- Boston Market: You can order the $10.40, which includes a Half Chicken Individual Meal with 2 sides, cornbread, and a regular fountain beverage.
- Bruegger's Bagels: Now through Tuesday, get the Big Bagel Bundle for $10.40 when you sign up for a coupon at www.brueggers.com/tax-day. A "$3.50 deduction" from the regular price, the bundle includes 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese.
- Chili's: Participating locations have a $5 Cuervo Blue Margarita special for Tax Day Tuesday. No coupon is required. Just ask your server
- Chuck E. Cheese’s: For every large pizza purchased, guests will get one large cheese pizza free. Offer valid from April 17 – 19, 2018.
- Firehouse Subs: Free medium sub when you buy a full-priced medium or large sub, chips and drink. Offer valid April 17-19, 2018.
- Giordano’s: Get $5 off your order with this coupon.
- Hardee’s: Free sausage biscuit, no purchase necessary, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. You’ll need to say the password, “Made from scratch,” in order to cash in.
- Hooters: From April 14 through April 17, kids 12 and under get a free Kids Meal with a purchase of $10 or more.
- Hungry Howie’s: Use promo TAXDAY18 to score a medium 1-topping pizza for $0.15 when you buy a large 1-topping pizza at regular menu price. This is for online, carry-out orders only.
- McDonald’s: Use the McDonald’s app on April 17 to get a 10-piece Chicken McNugget for $1.48.
- Noodles & Company: Get $4 off a $10 online purchase through April 18 using the code TAXDAY18.
- Piada italian Street Food: Get a free giant blackberry lemonade at all locations Tuesday.
- Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Potbelly Perks rewards program members get a free sandwich on Tax Day with the purchase of a sandwich of equal or higher value through the chain’s mobile app.
- P.F. Chang’s: 15% off takeout via code TAXDAY.
- Planet Fitness: Free hydromassages available at Planet Fitness locations from April 14 through April 21.
- Sonic: Half price cheeseburgers all day long.
- Office Depot & Office Max: Five free pounds of document shredding. Offer valid through April 28, 2018.
- Outback Steakhouse: The chain is offering free Bloomin’ Onions on Tuesday, April 17.
- Quiznos: Place an order with the Quiznos Toasty Points loyalty app on April 17 to get 10.40% off your order.
- Staples: Through April 21, get “free shredding services,” up to one pound with a coupon available here.
- White Castle: Using this coupon will get you 15% off your order on Tax Day.