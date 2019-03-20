Man Busted After Posting Photo Of Himself Drinking And Driving

(99.5 WYCD) -- Excessive alcohol consumption can sometimes lead to making really bad decisions. Just ask one Canadian man, who was busted after sharing his alleged drinking and driving exploits on social media.

Glovertown RCMP said in a news release Tuesday that a screenshot of a Snapchat story was posted on another social media website in February, showing a 19-year-old from Newfoundland driver holding a bottle of Bud Light and cigarette in front of the steering wheel.

Man charged under Liquor Control Act and Highway Traffic Act following a social media post #RCMPNL https://t.co/ODhGOkNxVW pic.twitter.com/1Ezh22Wotb — RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador (@RCMPNL) March 19, 2019

Police had an easy time tracking down the teen, as a reposting of the pic mentions the driver's name and where he was going in the caption.

According to the RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador, the man has been charged and convicted with having an open container and using his phone while driving.