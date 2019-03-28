Man Claims He Was 'Bullied' By Farts

(99.5 WYCD) -- An Australian man who claims he was bullied by a coworker's frequent farting is taking it to court.

David Hingst says his ex-supervisor would enter his small, windowless office and break wind "five or six times a day." He says it caused him "severe stress" and claims it was part of a conspiracy to get him to leave.

Hingst sued his old engineering firm for $1.8 million in 2017 but the case was thrown out the following year. Now he's appealing the verdict, with the Court of Appeal expected to give its ruling on Friday