Man Wearing Cookie Monster Shirt Eats Cookies Without Paying, Police Say

Clerks at a store in Oregon had to expect what was about to happen after a man wearing a Cookie Monster t-shirt walked through the door last week.

According to reports, the suspect went right to the cookie aisle, ripped open a package, ate half the box, then walked out without paying.

Police officers were about to call off their investigation when they got a lucky break.

Perhaps learning from Sesame Street that you should apologize for your wrong actions, the man turned himself in the next day.