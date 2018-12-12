Man Creates Full-Course Christmas Dinner In A Can

(99.5 WYCD) -- Who needs a traditional Christmas dinner when you can get the whole thing stuffed in a can?

"Christmas Tinner" was created by Chris Godfrey and has a full-course Christmas meal layered inside one can.

The ingredients inside "Christmas Tinner" from top to bottom are:

Scrambled eggs with bacon

Two mince pies

Turkey and potatoes

Gravy

Bread sauce

Cranberry sauce

Brussels sprouts with stuffing

Roast carrots and parsnips

Christmas pudding

Godfrey says he created "Christmas Tinner" for video game retailer GAME, and the product is aimed towards video gamers who can't tear themselves away from their new games and consoles on Christmas Day.