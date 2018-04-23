Man Gets Bitten By A Bear, Shark And Snake In Less Than Four Years

(WYCD) 20-year-old Dylan McWilliams of Grand Junction, Colorado, has pulled off quite the feat - over the last four years, he's been bitten by a shark, a bear, and a rattlesnake.

The shark attack happened last Thursday in Hawaii. He was bitten on the leg and had to swim back to shore while hoping the shark didn't follow. He ended up with seven stitches, according to his Facebook post.

In 2017, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported McWilliams had to get nine staples in his scalp after a bear attacked him at a Colorado campsite. A little over three years ago, he was bitten by a rattlesnak in Utah.

McWilliams told a Honolulu newspaper "My parents are grateful I'm still alive."