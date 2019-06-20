Man Orders All The Food In A Restaurant So The Rude Woman Behind Him Wouldn’t Get Any

(99.5 WYCD) -- There’s nothing quite as upsetting than being denied the food you’ve been looking forward to, but I have to say I think this woman deserved it.

While waiting in line for some delicious fried chicken, Frederico Hill heard the woman behind him call him “fat” under her breath.

Obviously, Hill didn’t take too kindly to her rude remarks.

Rather than turn around and confront her, however, Hill thought of a different plan of revenge.

Hill explained how he got his sweet, sweet payback in a post on Facebook.

"i just bought this chicken out of spite because a mother behind me muttering to her whining children that “he can only eat 1 pc, no more than that or you’ll end up fat like uncle (me) in front”.

i asked the clerk if all the chicken on display is all they had left, they said yes and the other batch is still cooking.

i said to the clerk [I wanted> to buy all of it, paid, and walk away slowly

when the mother come up to the register the clerk explained that they’re out of chicken and she needs to wait for 30 minutes. her kid keeps whining she was angry and upset. she then looked at me frowning I just flipped her the bird and turned to went home."

Expensive? Probably. Worth it? Totally!