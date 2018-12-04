Man Proposes With 6 Rings To Let Fiancée Decide Which She Likes [IMAGES]

(99.5 WYCD) -- One man wanted his one and only to have six – rings that is.

Dennis Brown II was getting ready to propose to his girlfriend Atara Dallas when he decided that just one ring wasn’t going to cut it and instead chose six engagement rings of different shapes and sizes for his future bride to choose from.

“I won at life with her, so she deserves 6 rings to choose from,” the model and former professional athlete wrote on Instagram of his decision.

The male model and former professional athlete did not stop there with his over-the-top proposal, however.

Yahoo Lifestyle reports Brown hired an event planning and styling firm, a professional photographer, florist AND drapery design to capture the special moment.

According to images shared on Instagram, Dallas was shocked by the gesture – and the ring selection.

Dallas eventually decided on the teardrop diamond ring.

Let’s just hope he has the receipts to return the other five rings.