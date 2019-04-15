40-Year-Old Man Sues Parents Over Throwing Out His Porn Collection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- An Indiana man is suing his parents for getting rid of his vast pornography collection, which he estimates is worth $29,000.

The 40-year-old man last week filed a lawsuit in federal court in Michigan, where he moved in with his parents in 2016 following a divorce.

He says that when he moved out of their Grand Haven home 10 months later, they delivered his things to his new home in Muncie, Indiana, but that his 12 boxes of pornographic films and magazines were missing.

His parents admit they dumped the porn, which included titles such as "Frisky Business" and "Big Bad Grannys."

According to the lawsuit, he wrote, "If you had a problem with my belongings, you should have stated that at the time and I would have gone elsewhere. Instead, you choose to keep quiet and behave vindictively."

His father responded, per WILX, "Believe it or not, one reason for why I destroyed your porn was for your own mental and emotional heath. I would have done the same if I had found a kilo of crack cocaine. Someday, I hope you will understand."

The man reached back out to investigators, allegedly sending one officer 44 emails worth of movies he says were destroyed, listing many as valuable out-of-print films.

The man filed a complaint with police, but the Ottawa County prosecutor declined to press charges.

The man is seeking triple financial damages of roughly $87,000.