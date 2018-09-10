Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Recreate An Iconic Moment From ‘The Office’

(99.5 WYCD) - Fans of The Office are sure to appreciate the photo Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris snapped during their vacation to Niagara Falls that serves as a shout-out to an epic scene in the series.

The country music couple took to the historic blazing waterfalls and couldn't help but pay homage to one of TV's favorite couples, Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly.

Hurd shares a photo on Instagram that shows he and his wife donning blue "Maid of the Mist" ponchos—he gently rests his arm around her while Morris gleefully looks off into the distance.

JIM/PAM MOMENT #maidofthemist #niagarafalls A post shared by Ryan Hurd (@ryanhurd) on Sep 6, 2018 at 11:20am PDT

"JIM/PAM MOMENT #maidofthemist #niagarafalls," Hurd captioned the shot, nodding to the iconic scene in The Office when Jim and Pam ditch their planned church wedding in Niagara to elope on the Maid of the Mist.