Maren Morris To Play The Fillmore This May

(99.5 WYCD) -- Maren Morris is bringing her "Girl the World Tour" to The Fillmore in downtown Detroit this spring!

Morris, alongside special guest Raelynn, will be performing on Saturday, May 11.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com.

Morris' next chapter will begin with a song called "Girl." The singer shared the news on social media, and fans will be able to hear it as early as Thursday (Jan. 17) afternoon.

The time has finally come. I’ve been dying to share this with you all for forever & a damn day. My new single, “GIRL.” Out everywhere tomorrow night. World Premiere at Country Radio tomorrow at 5pm EST, out everywhere after. -- pic.twitter.com/9hgUk3O8aI — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 16, 2019

"Girl" is Morris' first single from her second studio album on Sony Music Nashville. The album has been in the works for more than a year and is among the more highly-anticipated albums of 2019.

"I've been dying to share this with you all for forever & a damn day," the star tweeted above an image of the single's cover art. Radio stations nationwide will have the first chance to play the song for fans at 5PM ET. After that, it will be available to stream and download.