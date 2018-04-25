Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd's Wedding Looked Perfect [VIDEO]
"One month ago, I married my best friend and we threw a kickass wedding."
April 25, 2018
(WYCD) We've been bursting with happiness for Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd from the moment they got engaged and that's only grown with their wedding come and gone.
Now, we've gotten our first extended look at their special day courtesy of a wedding video Morris shared with fans Tuesday.
Truly, it looked perfect and so full of love.
One month ago, I married my best friend and we threw a kickass wedding. Hope y’all enjoy. --: Alex Ferrari ---- pic.twitter.com/yxlChlm48g— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 24, 2018