Photo: Laura Farr / AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today

Maren Morris Wants To Open Her Own Bar In Nashville

June 13, 2018
Categories: 
Features

It seems like every big country star is getting their own bar in Nashville. Maren Morris took notice and she wants her own bar as well and we couldn't agree more! 

Shoooot she'd be RICH! 

Tags: 
Bar
Nashville
maren morris
My Church