Margot Robbie To Play Barbie In New Live-Action Film

You really can be anything.

Margot Robbie has officially signed on to produce and star in a live-action Barbie movie. E! News reports Warner Bros. and Mattel recently struck a partnership to bring the franchise to theaters in its first ever live-action feature film.

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery. Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president," the 28-year-old actress told E! News in a statement. "I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can't imagine better partners than Warner Bros. and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen."

A director has yet to be named for the project, which originally cast Amy Schumer as the title character. The actor dropped out in 2017 due to “scheduling conflicts” and her rumored successor, Anne Hathaway, was never officially confirmed.

“Margot is the ideal producer and actress to bring Barbie to life on screen in a fresh and relevant way for today’s audiences,” Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros Pictures Group, affirmed about the appointment of the I, Tonya Oscar nominee.

Slated for release in 2020, Mattel’s first foray into film is a chance for the 74-year-old company also behind Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price to stake its claim on modern media.