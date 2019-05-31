Mark-Paul Gosselaar Possibly Open To Bringing Zack Morris Back

(99.5 WYCD) -- Mark Paul Gosselaar isn’t saying no to a return to Saved By the Bell, but someone better have a really good pitch for him.

The 45-year-old actor admitted on The Hollywood Reporter's Award Chatter podcast that he’s not a fan of reboots in general but would be open if someone brings a great idea to the table.

“I’m okay, I mean me personally, with never seeing a reboot ever again,” he said in a conversation with Scott Feinberg. “I like original content. I really appreciate what Cobra Kai has done. I appreciate what Roseanne has done…what Fuller House has done, it’s great. 90210 now is, I heard, for Fox. But I’m okay with never seeing a reboot ever again.”

He added about if someone could convince him to reboot Saved By the Bell, “Absolutely. If it was a good product that I felt wouldn’t tarnish the original product, then yeah. I’m open to hearing anything.”