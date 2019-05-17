Can You Swim In A Pool Of Jello?

Video of World&#039;s LARGEST JELLO POOL- Can you swim?

Popping bubble wrap, peeling off plastic film and seeing both ends of a rainbow are things that are really satisfying.

Most of the time, YouTube experiments are not very satisfying. People make big claims and often don't follow through for one reason or another.

This is not the case when Mark Rober does something. You might remember his experiment to make package thieves miserable. Watching the glitter in slow motion will never get old.

This time he's checked off an item on his bucket list -- a pool full of Jello that is actually firm like it should be.

It doesn't sound really hard, but think about what has to happen. Heating up 15 tons of water, adding gelatin and then getting it to cool and set properly without freezing is quite a feat.

Try not to smile when you watch a little boy react to belly flopping into a Jello pool. The addition of a T-rex is a nice bonus.