Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Grueling Daily Schedule and It Is Bonkers

By Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) - Mark Wahlberg might be the hardest-working man in Hollywood.

Wahlberg revealed his absolutely insane daily schedule on Instagram, and it's immediately clear how the actor/producer/businessman/former model/rapper/songwriter is able to multitask so effectively.

Check it out:

Mark Wahlberg’s daily schedule is absolutely mad. After an hour-and-a-half in the shower: golf pic.twitter.com/K6ZhRNtwqh — Lawrence Ostlere (@lawrenceostlere) September 12, 2018

Each day, the 47-year-old — known for his rock-solid abs — rises at 2:30 a.m., before half an hour of prayers.

After breakfast at 3:15 a.m., he does a 95-minute workout followed by another meal, shower, snack, golf and "cryo chamber recovery" - all before 10:30. We'd be ready to call it day by 5:30 a.m.

To do all of this, he revealed he goes to bed at 7:30 p.m.

Wahlberg also revealed his food intake, which is even more insane.

"I start out with steel oats, blueberries and peanut butter for breakfast," he said. "Then I have a protein shake, three turkey burgers, five pieces of sweet potato at about 5:30 in the morning.

"At 8 o'clock, I have about 10 turkey meatballs. At 10:30am, I have a grilled chicken salad with two hard-boiled eggs, olives, avocado, cucumber, tomato, lettuce.

"Then at 1 o'clock I have a New York steak with green peppers. At 3.30pm, I have grilled chicken with bok choi. At 5.30/6 o'clock, I have a beautiful piece of halibut or cod or a seabass, with some vegetables, maybe some sautee potatoes and bok choi. And I have a lot of Aquahydrate during the day. That's it."

Yup, that's it. Geez.