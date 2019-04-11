Sweet Internship Alert! Mars Hiring Candy Taste Tester

(99.5 WYCD) -- If you have a sweet tooth, we found the perfect internship for you!

Mars Wrigley, the maker of M&M's, Twix and Snickers, is hiring interns.

The program lasts for 8 to 12 weeks. You'll get paid to taste unreleased chocolate, gum and candy, along with other tasks.

The job comes with a signing bonus of a year's worth of candy.

Mars' ideal candidate should have strong communication skills, photo, video, and production experience, a grasp on social media, and of course an interest in traveling to manufacturing sites and media events.

The internship program is based out of the company's Chicago headquarters. They also require applicants to be at least 21 years old—but have "the mindset of a kid in a candy store." Makes sense.

You can apply here.