Martina McBride Is A “Fair “ “America’s Got Talent” Judge

Martina McBride is set to be a guest judge on tonight’s episode of “America’s Got Talent” and it sounds like she decided to be nice rather than nasty. "I was fair," Martina tells “Billboard.” "I wasn't too hard on anybody but hopefully I gave them some perspective and honest feedback and encouragement.”

Martina admits it wasn’t necessarily easy for her to criticize up-and-coming talent. She notes, “Part of the culture that we live in now is that sometimes there is mean feedback for the sake of being rude or mean or trying to put somebody in their place. But when it's valid and helpful, I feel like I can manage.”

Finally, she shares, “I kind of surprised myself. I thought that I would be quiet and observe but I got to say what I wanted to say and be a part of the whole process. It was really fun."

Can't wait for you guys to see the newest @AGT episode ---- Mark your calendars… tomorrow on @nbc at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/laxl5ynQgt — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) July 30, 2018

Martina’s episode of “America’s Got Talent” airs tonight at 8 pm on NBC.