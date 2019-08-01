Viral Math Problem Baffles Many On Internet: Can You Solve 8÷2(2+2)?

If math gives you a headache, you may want to plug your ears or look away, if not, can you solve this problem? “8÷2(2+2).”

Easy, right? That depends.

The equation went viral online this week on Twitter causing major confusion over the right answer.

Even Queer Eye’s resident home renovator Bobby Berk got into the debate.

And the Google Calculator also seems to think it’s 16...

But this calculator thinks it’s 1.

Here’s the thing — there are probably multiple right answers here.

Experts say that depending on where in the world you learned math determines how you can solve the problem, there is the PEMDAS method and the BODMAS method.

BEDMAS stands for Brackets, Exponents, Division, Multiplication, Addition and Subtraction.

PEMDAS stands for Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication, Division, Addition, Subtraction.

Both acronyms refer to systems of prioritizing mathematical elements when calculating an equation.

okay we’re gonna re learn pemdas



p= parenthesis

e= exponents

m/d= multiplaction/division in order from LEFT to RIGHT

a/s = addition/subtraction in order from LEFT to RIGHT



8÷2(2x2) = 8÷2(4) = 8÷8 = 1

= Answer is 1.



Solved Via "BODMAS" Rule :

(B racket)

O( f )

D÷ ivision

M x ultiplication

A+ dditional

With that in mind, the answer is 1. The answer also is 16.

Were you able to solve this problem? If so, which method did you use?