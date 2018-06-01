Luke Combs Introduces 5 New Songs on ‘This One’s For You Too’

Luke Combs just released five more songs, and we’re definitely not mad about it!

The songs—"Houston, We Got A Problem," "Must've Never Met You," "Beautiful Crazy,” "A Long Way," and "She Got the Best of Me”—can be found on the just-dropped deluxe edition of This One’s For You Too, which was originally released almost exactly one year ago. (364 days ago, but who’s counting?)

In honor of today’s release, let’s re-visit last month’s “Beautiful Crazy” video below.

As for the rest of the deluxe album, you can see the full track listing below. And if you can’t get enough Luke Combs, make sure you check back with us next week to watch our EXCLUSIVE interview with the country star!

Track List: This One’s for You Too

1. Out There

2. Memories Are Made Of

3. Lonely One

4. Beer Can

5. Hurricane

6. One Number Away

7. Don't Tempt Me

8. When It Rains It Pours

9. This One's for You

10. Be Careful What You Wish For

11. I Got Away with You

12. Honky Tonk Highway

13. Houston, We Got a Problem *

14. Must've Never Met You *

15. Beautiful Crazy *

16. A Long Way *

17. She Got the Best of Me *

(* new song)