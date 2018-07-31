McDonald’s Celebrates Big Mac Turning 50 With “MacCoins”

The Big Mac is turning 50 and to celebrate the iconic burger, McDonald’s is giving customers the chance to get one for free. You just need a “MacCoin” to claim the freebie. The MacCoins are McDonald’s own “global currency” that will come with Big Macs starting this week and can be redeemed for another Big Mac.

The MacCoins will feature five collectible designs, one for each decade the Big Mac has been around:

The ‘70s: It’s all about the decade’s flower power.

The ‘80s: This coin features pop art.

The ‘90s: Bold, abstract shapes are the focus.

The early ‘00s: This one focuses on the technology we used at the turn of the century.

The ‘10s: This MacCoin highlights the evolution of communication.

A limited supply of MacCoins will be available starting Thursday and they can be redeemed from Friday through the end of 2018.