Can I Have Bacon With Those Fries? McDonald's Set To Roll Out Best Promo Yet
(99.5 WYCD) -- Mmmm, bacon (cue the Homer Simpson drool sound).
For one day and one hour only, you can bring home the bacon for free.
From 4 to 5 p.m. local time on Jan. 29, at participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide, customers can get free bacon with anything they order on the menu.
It doesn’t matter if you order a Big Mac, fish sandwich, fries or an ice cream: if you want a side of bacon with it, you will get two half pieces for free within that hour.
“When we said there’s no such thing as too much bacon, we weren’t kidding,” said McDonald’s manager of culinary innovation Michael Haracz in a statement Wednesday. "January 29, we’ll be upping the bacon ante — the bac-ante, if you will — and celebrating this glorious food favorite like never before."
In a news release, McDonald's said the promotion is in celebration of bacon’s limited-time arrival to the Big Mac Bacon burger, Quarter Pounder Bacon burger and Cheesy Bacon Fries.
The best things in life start with #bacon and…end with more bacon. So starting January 30, you can get bacon on three of our Classics (for a limited time at part. McDs) -- pic.twitter.com/T3OFW4yTKh— McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 9, 2019