McDonald's Adds Its First New Breakfast Sandwich In 5 years

(99.5 WYCD) -- McDonald's is ready to debut its first breakfast sandwich in five years.

And it's a big one.

McDonald's is launching its Triple Breakfast Stacks on Nov. 1, which features two pieces of American cheese between two sausage patties, smoked bacon and an egg.

The sandwiches are available on a McMuffin, biscuit, or McGriddles cakes.

Officials with McDonald's said the sandwich has been specially ordered by customers for years.

“People have been hacking our menu for years – so much so that it’s inspired our new Triple Breakfast Stacks,” said Manager of Culinary Innovation Chef Mike Haracz. “We love seeing the fun ways our customers and McDonald’s crew have been creating their own takes on our classics. We can’t wait to see what they come up with next – you never know what might end up on our menu.”

No price has been announced yet for the Triple Breakfast Stack.